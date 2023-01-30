The Salvation Army ARC (525 Johnson St.) is one of several Victoria locations open overnight on Jan. 30 as cold temperatures persist. (Courtesy of Google Streetview)

Cold weather shelters open in Victoria Monday night amid freezing conditions

Shelter and warming spaces available

Additional shelters and warming centres are available in Victoria on Monday night as below-freezing temperatures persist in the capital city.

The City of Victoria is operating an overnight warming centre on Monday (Jan. 30) from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at St. John the Divine Church (1611 Quadra St.). It will also have 30 shelter mats available.

Other shelters for those trying to escape the cold include the Salvation Army ARC (525 Johnson St. from 8 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those spots will have 30 and 20 mats, respectively.

The Salvation Army ARC (525 Johnson St.) is one of several Victoria locations open overnight on Jan. 30 as cold temperatures persist.
