Colin Plant re-elected as CRD board chair

The Capital Regional District has elected the chairs and vice-chairs for the next year as its board of directors met for the first time since the municipal elections.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant was re-elected as board chair and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait vice-chair at the meeting, which also included the Capital Regional Hospital District and Capital Region Housing Corporation boards on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

“With all the new faces at the board table and the renewed commitment to work together, the CRD has a real opportunity to make a difference during this term on its strategic priorities,” said Plant in a news release. “I have heard from directors they really want to work together and explore regional transportation in a renewed, strategic way and to work with the province to deliver the best outcomes possible regionally. I look forward to working with our new CAO and all CRD staff to continue to deliver the services people expect from the CRD and to make the quality of life even better in this region by listening, planning and responding to emergent issues.”

The chair leads the 24-member board of directors, which includes mayors and councillors from Greater Victoria municipalities and directly elected directors representing the electoral areas of Salt Spring Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Juan de Fuca.

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch was elected as the CRHD board chair and Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith has been elected as the CRHD board acting chair. Saanich Coun. Zac de Vries was elected as the CRHC board chair and Tait the CRHC board vice-chair.

The new board will now work with a consulting firm to set the CRD’s priorities for the next four years, and develop a corporate plan that will set out how the priorities will be achieved.

In accordance with provincial legislation, representation on the CRD board balances varying population bases with shared community interests. Each local government receives one director for every 25,000 residents and receives one vote for every 5,000 residents for matters requiring a weighted vote such as financial plans. Chairs and vice-chairs are elected each November.

