The Elk Falls pulp and paper mill site is shown here around the time it shut down. The mill was permanently closed in 2010. Black Press file photo

Collapsed floor traps worker at decommissioned North Island pulp mill

Man frees self, escapes injury, investigation underway at Elk Falls facility in Campbell River

A collapsed floor trapped a worker and caused a gas leak at a former North Island pulp mill on Saturday, but nobody was harmed in the incident, according to Thomas Doherty, chief of the Campbell River Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Elk Falls pulp and paper mill site at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday following the report of a collapsed building with a person trapped inside, Doherty said.

“When crews arrived on-scene, they confirmed there was a partial collapse of a building on-site, the old craft mill building,” he said “The workers on-site confirmed that the occupant that was trapped was able to self-extricate.”

Members of BC Ambulance assessed the worker on-site, and he wasn’t transported to hospital, Doherty said.

“He was pinned underneath some debris there, but was able to free himself,” Doherty said. “It was a lucky day for him.”

An interior floor collapsed inside the multi-storey building, he said. The building itself still stands.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse. Demolition work is currently underway at the former mill, but not at the building where the collapse took place on Saturday, Doherty said.

The collapse resulted in the rupture of a 400-pound oxygen tank and a 100-pound propane cylinder, and firefighters cordoned off the area and let the gases dissipate, according to Doherty. The leaks posed no threat to the public or environment, he said.

READ MORE: Remedial work continues at Elk Falls

READ MORE: Quicksilver gets LNG export licence

The oxygen blew away immediately, he said. Propane is heavier than air, meaning that it can settle in low-lying areas. However, factors including wind direction allowed the gas to dissipate, Doherty said.

The fire department is prepared for these kinds of situations, he said, noting that Campbell River firefighters are trained in hazardous material response and technical rope rescues.

The site of the former Catalyst pulp and paper mill, which closed permanently in 2010, is currently owned by Rockyview Resources. The Calgary-based company bought the property in May 2016 following the bankruptcy of the site’s previous owner, Quicksilver Resources Canada.

Rockyview is an oil and gas exploration firm that aims to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at the site, a project dubbed Discovery LNG.

Black Press contacted the company using a phone number on the Discovery LNG website. An official who provided only his first name declined to provide details about the incident, saying “We’re doing an investigation.”

He referred further questions to another official who didn’t immediately reply to a voicemail and text message on Monday.

WorkSafeBC confirmed that it was notified about an incident at the mill “that caused no injuries” on Saturday morning.

“An officer has been assigned and WorkSafeBC is responding,” said a WorkSafeBC spokesperson in an email.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Endangered right whale spotted off southern U.S.
Next story
UK leader unveils Brexit Plan B, looks a lot like Plan A

Just Posted

Ousted legislature officials say report released to further blacken their reputations

James and Lenz say release was ‘Contrary to all principles of fairness and decent treatment’

Home care complaints up 45% on Vancouver Island

Number of home care hours delivered down 6%, complaints up 45 %

Suspended B.C. legislature officers accused of ‘flagrant overspending’

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Loud repairs of navy vessel in James Bay peak today

Asterix undergoing repairs at Ogden Point

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou

Pioneering Telegraph Cove whale watching company cast adrift after 38 years

Stubbs Island Whale Watching announced it is ceasing operation

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby: UBC

Review of six U.S. studies found doctors didn’t communicate health risks of pot use

Viewing area at Sooke Potholes likely to remain closed

Officials concerned about safety following rockslide last week

Most Read