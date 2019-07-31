(Unsplash)

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

The body that governs chiropractors in B.C. is conducting a “significant” review on the safety of spinal manipulative therapy for kids under the age of 10.

In a public notice sent out Wednesday, the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia said it would work with researchers to conduct an “independent rapid research review” of the practice.

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April, following an Australian decision to temporarily ban the practice for children under the age of two.

However, the college said Wednesday that it was unsatisfied with their April review and that it would conduct a scan of policies and regulations on treating kids with spinal manipulative therapy by chiropractors from other jurisdictions and look further into the curriculum of chiropractic education programs related to the treatment of infants and children.

The college will also look into advertising done by chiropractors in B.C. to ensure they are not advertising the treatment of conditions outside the scope of their practice, including those that specifically target children.

The college will review the results in September.

ALSO READ: B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops
Next story
Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Just Posted

Saanich police penalize 72-year-old for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘Stubborn residents’ put firefighters at risk in Sooke house fire

Refusing to evacuate both foolish and dangerous, says fire chief

Popular unlicensed Victoria cannabis dispensary shut down by province

Trees Island Grown closes as province ramps up ‘education and enforcement’

Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

Paul Hare, 64, had been missing since July 27

Saucer-shaped clouds seen in North Saanich

The unique clouds form in the lee of a barrier and appear unmoving

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Most Read