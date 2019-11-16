The Saturday afternoon collision affected traffic in all directions. (SDP - Vicoria BC/Facebook)

Car crash at Quadra and Finalyson Streets affects Saturday traffic

VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department responded

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Quadra and Finlayson Streets impeded traffic on Saturday afternoon.

Victoria Police and the Victoria Fire Department attended the scene just before noon and the entire intersection was blocked by emergency vehicles at the time. Traffic in all directions was rerouted until about 12:30 p.m., said Cst. Matt Rutherford of the VicPD.

Police said no injuries have been reported and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

