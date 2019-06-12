Collision between mini-van and motorcycle in Saanich sends three to hospital

The 76-year-old driver of this blue Caravan and her female passenger were sent to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Tillicum Road and Arena Way. Crews also took the motorcyclist — a 28-year-old man — to hospital where he received treatment for what Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police described as “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” (Saanich Police/Submitted)

Saanich Police continue to investigate the cause of a crash Tuesday evening that sent three people to hospital and closed a major road for several hours.

“At this point, we don’t know the factors involved in the crash and no tickets have been issued,” said Sgt. Julie Fast of Saanich Police, when asked about what caused the collision between a mini-van and a motorcycle near the intersection of Tillicum Road and Arena Way.

The mini-van — a blue Caravan — was turning left onto Arena Way, after heading north on Tillicum Road, said Fast. A motorcycle heading south on Tillicum Road hit the side of the turning minivan near its rear end. This collision sent the motorcyclist off his vehicle and onto the ground, she added.

Ambulance crews took the motorcyclist — a 28-year-old man — to the hospital where he received treatment for what Fast described as “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

“The driver of the minivan, a 76-year-old female and another female passenger, also went to the hospital to be assessed for bumps and bruises,” said Fast. “One of our crash analysts attended and as I understand, Tillicum [Road] was blocked for a bit while the scene was examined.”

