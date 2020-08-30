Collision in Sidney leaves cyclist with ‘significant injuries’

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate a collision in Sidney that left a cyclist with “significant injuries.”

Cpl. Carrie Harding said the man suffered the injuries when a vehicle with a male driver struck him on Aug. 25 at the intersection of Malaview Avenue and Fifth Street at around 2:50 p.m.

“The cyclist had significant injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance,” said Harding. “A charge was laid against the driver who was cooperative with police. Speed or alcohol were not factors in the accident.”

Harding said the matter remains under investigation and police will not release further details at this time.

ICBC recorded 1,800 collisions involving cyclists in 2019 with 1,400 injured victims across British Columbia. The latest available figures from 2018 show collisions killed eight cyclists that year, the average number for the period from 2014 to 2018.

ICBC recorded 380 collisions involving cyclists in 2019 with 290 injured victims across Vancouver Island. The latest available figures from 2018 show collisions killed one cyclist on Vancouver Island that year with two fatalities being the average number per year for the period from 2014 to 2018.

