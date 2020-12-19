UPDATED: Single-vehicle collision leaves nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power

A morning collision left 586 customers without power in the Highlands on Dec. 19. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

A single-vehicle collision left nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power on Saturday.

According to BC Hydro, a “motor vehicle accident” was to blame for a power outage that began just before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Some 586 customers between Aspen Road and Woodridge Place, and Ross Durrance Road and Taylor Way in the Highlands were affected.

We're aware of the power outage near #Langford that's affecting 586 customers in the area. Crews have been assigned and they'll be sharing updates here: https://t.co/Oenyg7TVXu pic.twitter.com/Anee3wcjSL — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 19, 2020

West Shore RCMP were called in after a driver veered off the road and bounced off a utility pole before coming to a stop in the 1700-block of Millstream Road, explained Sgt. Ralph Lea.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was empty. A witness recounted seeing a man standing near the vehicle afterward so police assumed there was only one occupant who wasn’t seriously injured, Lea said.

Police “don’t suspect anything untoward,” he explained. The vehicle was towed away and police have reached out to the registered owner.

Traffic wasn’t impacted for very long and the incident was cleared by 11 a.m., Lea said.

By that time, crews from BC Hydro had arrived to address the power outage. According to the electrical company’s Outage Map, power is expected to resume by 2 p.m. for the affected customers.

