Colour B.C. Premier Eby skeptical after 'positive call' between Carney, Trump

B.C. Premier draws a comparison between Trump and late martial arts legend Bruce Lee

B.C. Premier David Eby said Friday (March 28) he is glad Prime Minister Mark Carney had a "positive call" with U.S. President Donald Trump but warned against high expectations.

"I'm also skeptical about the long-term maintenance of that positive relationship," Eby said.

He made that comment in Vancouver to reporters late Friday morning following a phone call with Carney and premiers around the country. That call followed Carney's call with Trump, who announced yesterday the United States would impose a 25 per cent tariff on automobiles and automobile parts entering the United States.

"So I would count myself as a hopeful skeptic and I urged the Prime Minister to work with our allies around the world," he said.

Eby added Canada should partner with the United Kingdom, the European Union, countries in Asia-Pacific, ustralia and New Zealand among others, "ensuring that we are working together to respond to this threat to all of our economies and, in fact, to global democratic order."

"It feels a bit to me like a Bruce Lee movie," he said. "In this case, (Trump) is Bruce Lee and everyone is attacking individually instead of going in as a group. I think if you are going after the whole world, I think the world should come together and respond together as much as possible."

The late movie martial arts legend, Lee would be able to fight off many opponents by isolating them.

Eby added that Trump's mercurial nature makes him untrustworthy.

"The only possible response for us is to get out of that cycle, to work internationally to diversify, to strengthen our national economy, to buy Canadian, to stand on our own two feet and we can't be dependent on whether or not Trump is in a good mood on any particular day."

Eby said it is clear Trump wants to destroy specific industries in Canada, be it the softwood lumber industry in British Columbia or the automobile industry in Ontario.

"He will not stop until he gets stopped and so we have to work together to do that."

Eby also weighed in on the federal election.

"It's obvious to British Columbians, all Canadians, that instability at the federal level during this critical time has been a problem," Eby said. "I will say that the leadership federally in the circumstances has done the best they can, but the circumstances are not good. I want this election behind us as quickly as possible. I want a prime minister sworn in."

Eby was asked if federal Liberal win would provide stability during this period.

"I'm on Team Orange, I'm on Team NDP," Eby added. "But that stability is absolutely crucial for the country going forward."

He noted trade discussions with the United States will take place after the election.

"So it has cost us, it has been a challenge, but the good news to my mind, is we do see light at the end of the tunnel...we are going to have a prime minister sworn in, Parliament will be sitting and that will remove a hand that has been tied behind our back."