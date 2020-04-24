Columbia River Treaty public consultation meetings are being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Work on the Columbia River Treaty negotiations has been altered momentarily due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, provincial Columbia River Treaty Team executive director Kathy Eichenberger said Canadian and U.S. officials have been working together remotely to advance the negotiations.

Eichenberger said public engagement sessions on the negotiations scheduled for this spring have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

“Our thanks to all of you who are navigating this challenging time with patience and understanding,” said Eichenberger.

“We also deeply appreciate the resolve of our Indigenous Nations and federal government partners to keep moving forward with the treaty modernization process.”

Eichenberger said people can still get updates on the negotiations on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website and social media pages. Eichenberger said her team is also still responding to email and phone inquiries during the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, Canadian and U.S. officials held negotiations in Washington, D.C. to explore how to modernize the Columbia River Treaty.

The Columbia River Treaty was ratified by Canada and the United States in 1964 to help build dams and reduce flood risks for communities along the Columbia River.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia BasinColumbia River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing
Next story
Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Just Posted

Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

VIDEO: Rugby Canada players join launch of community relief fund for Vancouver Islanders

Initiative aims to help those who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ of federal assistance

Victoria allocates more than $50,000 to help with policing costs around Topaz Park

Council also allocated another $100,000 to city staff to help the vulnerable population

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read