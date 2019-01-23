Colwood applies for $325k to replace stairs in Latoria Creek Park

More than 200 residents sign petition to support grant application

The City of Colwood is applying for a federal grant to help cover the cost of replacing the stairs in Latoria Creek Park.

The total cost of replacing the stairs is $325,000. The grant, which would come from Infrastructure Canada’s Investing in Canada Plan, would cover 73 per cent of the cost of the stairs. The remaining 27 per cent — or $87,000 — would be covered by the City. There would be zero tax increase to residents for this work.

City of Colwood spokesperson Sandra Russell said the stairs in Latoria Creek park were closed in April, 2018 when several steps collapsed, making them unsafe for use.

READ MORE: WATCH: Medieval fighters train in Colwood

Russell said an assessment was done at that time to determine whether the stairs could be repaired or needed to be replaced.

“The answer was…both,” Russell said. “The collapsed stairs were repaired and the stairs reopened, but larger structural issues were identified, resulting in this plan to apply for funding to replace them.”

Russell said the grant application is based on replacing the stairs to provide the best life-cycle to cost scenario, meaning the stairs should require little investment in maintenance over a long-term period.

If the grant application is not successful, City of Colwood council will still be able to consider replacement and use the $87,000 in reserves for that purpose.

READ MORE: Community plants trees in Colwood Creek Park this weekend

Last week, the City received more than 200 signatures from residents in support of the grant application.

Colwood has several nature staircases like the one in Latoria Creek Park that connect neighbourhoods and trails in local parks.

Some of the other staircases are located in Havenwood Park, Promenade Park, Outlook Park and Lookout Lake Park on Triangle Mountain.

They are popular spots for outdoor workouts and provide shortcuts through the community, Russell said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Products made of threatened African wildlife sold at US expo
Next story
Hall of Fame looks to educate more athletes in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of VGH says case of retired 77-year-old veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Added webcams give drivers more views of Malahat and highway to Sooke

Five new DriveBC webcams installed in high traffic locations on Vancouver Island

Colwood applies for $325k to replace stairs in Latoria Creek Park

More than 200 residents sign petition to support grant application

What to know before you tow: Langford bylaw weighs in

Officials don’t recommend personal towing, like viral video viewed 42,000 times and counting

Greater Victoria rugby players named to national Hall of Fame

Former Canada captains, Oak Bay’s Mark Wyatt and Victoria’s Hans De Goede to inducted this spring

WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Thieves break-and-enter Tillicum shopping mall at 2 a.m.

UPDATE: Trees affecting travel at Comox Airport have been trimmed

Some YQQ flights have been rerouted or cancelled due to some trees impacting the safety margins

POLL: Do you support a speculation tax on vacant homes in Greater Victoria?

Homeowners have begun to receive letters asking if they should be exempt… Continue reading

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read