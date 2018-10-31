Pilgrim Coffee House in Colwood estimates approximately 25 per cent of its customers do not come in to purchase caffeinated beverages. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Fisher)

Colwood coffee shop says one quarter of customers don’t buy coffee

Some people stop in just for the food

Not everyone that goes into a coffee shop is there for a caffeine fix, according to John Krottner.

The co-owner of Pilgrim Coffee House on Sooke Road in Colwood, says that 25 per cent of the customers don’t purchase a caffeinated beverage.

Krottner said at Pilgrim, approximately 10 per cent of customers buy decaffeinated coffee. For some, they may just like the taste and not need that caffeine kick.

READ ALSO: Members of the public escaped the soggy weather for a coffee and conversation

He added that roughly 15 per cent of customers only order food. Pilgrim has a variety of food and snacks, including soup, sandwiches, wraps and muffins for people to come in for a meal.

Still, 75 per cent of his customers come in to enjoy a caffeinated beverage.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Most Read