Traffic was disrupted at Colwood Corners Thursday after a minivan failed to stop at a red light and struck a Canada Post truck. (Goldstream News Gazette staff)

Colwood Corners crash sends three to hospital Thursday morning

Sooke Road westbound was closed for 30 minutes

A collision between a minivan and Canada Post truck disrupted traffic at Colwood Corners late Thursday morning.

West Shore RCMP said the Canada Post truck had a green light and its driver was going straight on Sooke Road near Goldstream Avenue, when it was struck by a minivan that failed to stop at a red light.

Colwood Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Chow said the collision caused “havoc” on the roadway. Firefighters and West Shore RCMP closed down the westbound lane on Sooke Road for about 30 minutes while the road was cleared.

Chow said three patients — two drivers and one passenger — were transported to hospital with BC Emergency Health Services. He said the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

West Shore RCMP said a young child was in the minivan and has minor injuries. The child is expected to recover.

