Colwood Corners developers teeing up for 2021 move in for first residents

Retail and residential hub to receive tenants starting in the summer

Onni Group began work in January 2018 for the site at 1913 Sooke Rd. (Swikar Oli/ News Staff)

Developers Onni group expects the long-delayed retail and residential hub Colwood Corners to achieve occupancy in 2021.

“We estimate phase one of our Colwood Corners project to receive occupancy in the summer of 2021,” said Duncan Wlodarczak, the Vancouver-based developer’s chief of staff, in an email statement.

The plan includes 276 market residential units and 152,000-square-feet of commercial space, he added.

A total of 471 residential units are planned for the site.

Construction plans submitted to the city show six buildings will be completed under the first phase.

City of Colwood director of planning Iain Bourhill previously told Black Press development permits were granted for most of the 10 buildings on the site on July 7, 2017.

Developers have committed to providing “enhancements” to the area. This includes adding benches, lighting and a “children’s play area with connections to the Galloping Goose Trail,” the city website states.

Bike lanes and a boulevard are planned to go along Sooke Road, at the front of the development, they add.



