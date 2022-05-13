The City of Colwood has set priority actions for the year as part of its Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Colwood has set priority actions for the year as part of its Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood council sets priorities for business strategy

Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Strategy aims to guide business support and growth

Colwood council set out a list of this year’s priority actions for its Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Strategy during a meeting Monday.

Staff had requested guidance from council on how to prioritize their actions on the strategy this year, given limits on allocated budget and staff time.

Council approved the recommendation provided by staff, with only Coun. Cynthia Day opposed.

The recommended priorities were broken down into two categories – business retention and expansion actions and investment attraction actions.

On the retention and expansion front, the first priority action is to develop a list of programs, services and funding that businesses may need to expand in the city, including workforce development programs, research and development funding opportunities, and educational institutions willing to partner with local firms or investors.

The second priority action is to directly get in touch with businesses known to be planning a change within the next six months.

On attracting new investment, priority actions include working with the local real estate community and property owners to build an inventory of available commercial properties and make that data available on a new website, continuing to strengthen the network of local, regional and provincial stakeholder relationships, and to maintain a strong community profile and targeted sector profiles to support marketing activities.

READ MORE: Gondola pitched as possible West Shore commuter traffic solution

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

city councilCity of Colwood,COVID-19economyWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
BC Ferries pulls out ‘paper charts’ after problem with navigation system
Next story
New skate park officially coming to the West Shore in early 2023

Just Posted

With a sip of scotch John Hillman, 103, celebrates finishing his 103-lap fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
103-year-old Oak Bay veteran hopes for surge of donations to help children of Ukraine

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in March 2023, the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society announced May 13. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)
New skate park officially coming to the West Shore in early 2023

Victoria police have responded to around two dozen incidents relating to youth, who are coming from other communities, reportedly engaging in crimes downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police report swarms of youth flocking to Victoria to commit crimes

The City of Colwood has set priority actions for the year as part of its Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council sets priorities for business strategy