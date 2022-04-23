Abby and Roger St. Pierre put the finishing touches on a dogwood tree planted in their honour at Latoria Creek Park Friday April 22 as part of being awarded the first-annual environmental award by the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Abby and Roger St. Pierre put the finishing touches on a dogwood tree planted in their honour at Latoria Creek Park Friday April 22 as part of being awarded the first-annual environmental award by the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Colwood couple recognized for park cleanup efforts on Earth Day

Abby and Roger St. Pierre were recognized by the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood

A Colwood couple have been recognized with the first ever environmental award from the Citizens’ Environmental Network in Colwood (CENiC) in recognition of more than a decade spent keeping Latoria Creek Park healthy and beautiful.

Abby and Roger St. Pierre received their recognition on Earth Day Friday (April 22) at a ceremony at the park entrance, where a dogwood tree was planted in their honour alongside a plaque.

”It came as a real surprise, but to us, it is a validation that what we have been doing all this time was worth every minute we spent on it. The fact that people actually notice the impact it has on the park and makes the park more enjoyable, this is something really dear to our hearts,” said Roger St. Pierre.

For nearly 15 years, the St. Pierres have spent countless hours clearing invasive species such as Scotch broom, Himalayan blackberry, English ivy and holly from the park, as well as picking up litter as they go. Living near the park, the couple are in there regularly, always prepared to do some work, said CENiC awards chair Carol Brown.

In addition to the St. Pierres, CENiC also recognized a pair of runners-up for the award. Royal Roads University was recognized for their newly developed and forward-looking climate action plan, and London Drugs for providing a recycling program in Colwood.

CENiC was founded two years ago as a volunteer organization with a mission of encouraging and supporting progress on climate action and environmental sustainability in the community, both independently and in partnership with the City of Colwood.

