Colwood daytime sexual assault remains active investigation

No updates on October break-in and sexual assault

Six weeks after the attack, the file remains open on a Colwood break-and-enter and sexual assault.

On Oct. 23, the West Shore RCMP received a report of a break and enter and sexual assault at a home near the intersection of Sooke and Metchosin roads.

Police continue to investigate but there are no updates at this time, according to the West Shore RCMP. The detachment’s major crime unit is actively investigating.

READ MORE: Woman sexually assaulted after man breaks into Colwood home

On Oct. 24, police released details of the attack to the public and confirmed the assault took place during daylight hours and not early in the morning, which is unusual. At the time, the detachment had not received any other reports of this nature.

Police said the woman who was attacked did not know the man. She was taken to hospital and was released the same day.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Colwood daytime sexual assault remains active investigation

No updates on October break-in and sexual assault

