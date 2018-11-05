The four-year-old male, mixed-breed dog involved in an attack on its owner Friday night in Colwood had a history of being rehomed. (Facebook/Kyla Johnson)

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

A four-year-old dog involved in what animal control officers are calling “a serious attack” over the weekend at a Colwood home had a history of being passed between several owners.

West Shore RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and CRD animal control officers were called to an address in the 3000-block of Pickford Road at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for a report of a dog attack.

RELATED: Dog attack leaves multiple party-goers injured: police

Roughly a dozen people were in the home at the time of the attack, which began after two intoxicated men began fighting. Don Brown, chief bylaw officer with the CRD said the 100 lb. dog “went after one fellow very aggressively.”

Four people were bitten, including the dog’s owner, who had only recently taken ownership of the male neutered dog from a friend who had planned to euthanize the animal, believed to be a pit bull-mastiff mix.

“Apparently the dog had a history of being passed on,” Brown said.

RELATED: CRD officials confirm pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

The owner sustained “multiple bites on different parts of her body” some of which required stitches, before a CRD animal control officer was able to restrain the dog with a catch pole after it was pushed into a bedroom closet.

Brown said once the dog reached the CRD Animal Shelter it calmed down – removing the animal from a loud environment where violent video games were being played seemed to subdue the dog significantly and there have been no further issues since the dog has been in CRD care.

RELATED: Pit bulls put down after attacking children on Vancouver Island

However, the dog is slated to be put down some time in the coming days, after the owner is able to come and say goodbye, explained Brown — a regular precaution for animals involved in attacks this serious.

“I don’t understand why people see the need to go out of the way to adopt a dog and not know the history,” Brown said. “Not knowing the history of a dog is a big problem.”

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns
Next story
Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

CRD officials confirm pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

CRD says pit bulls not involved in more attacks than other dog breeds

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Saanich author returns to his Alberni Valley elementary school for debut of new book

Troy Wilson first wrote Captain Otter when he was a Grade 1 student at John Howitt Elementary

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Saanich author returns to his Alberni Valley elementary school for debut of new book

Troy Wilson first wrote Captain Otter when he was a Grade 1 student at John Howitt Elementary

Federal officials showcase ‘health audit’ at fish farm northeast of Campbell River

Sea lice outbreak in Clayoquot Sound draws fire from industry critics

‘Dead Man’s Penny’ remembers war, sacrifice for Vancouver Island business owner

Plaque commemorates Duncan man’s soldier grandfather

Most Read