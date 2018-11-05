Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

The four-year-old male, mixed-breed dog involved in an attack on its owner Friday night in Colwood had a history of being rehomed. (Facebook/Kyla Johnson)

A four-year-old dog involved in what animal control officers are calling “a serious attack” over the weekend at a Colwood home had a history of being passed between several owners.

West Shore RCMP, the BC Ambulance Service and CRD animal control officers were called to an address in the 3000-block of Pickford Road at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for a report of a dog attack.

Roughly a dozen people were in the home at the time of the attack, which began after two intoxicated men began fighting. Don Brown, chief bylaw officer with the CRD said the 100 lb. dog “went after one fellow very aggressively.”

Four people were bitten, including the dog’s owner, who had only recently taken ownership of the male neutered dog from a friend who had planned to euthanize the animal, believed to be a pit bull-mastiff mix.

“Apparently the dog had a history of being passed on,” Brown said.

The owner sustained “multiple bites on different parts of her body” some of which required stitches, before a CRD animal control officer was able to restrain the dog with a catch pole after it was pushed into a bedroom closet.

Brown said once the dog reached the CRD Animal Shelter it calmed down – removing the animal from a loud environment where violent video games were being played seemed to subdue the dog significantly and there have been no further issues since the dog has been in CRD care.

However, the dog is slated to be put down some time in the coming days, after the owner is able to come and say goodbye, explained Brown — a regular precaution for animals involved in attacks this serious.

“I don’t understand why people see the need to go out of the way to adopt a dog and not know the history,” Brown said. “Not knowing the history of a dog is a big problem.”

