Colwood drivers asked to use caution as crack sealing begins Monday

Starting May 9, sections of Sooke Road and Old Island Highway will be crack sealed

The City of Colwood is advising motorists to use caution in the coming days, as crack sealing is scheduled to begin on May 9.

Sections of Sooke Road and Old Island Highway will be affected by the road life-extending work, according to a news release.

Cyclists, scooter, and motorcycle riders are encouraged to use extra caution when riding in recently crack-sealed areas, as sand is applied over sealed cracks for the first 24-48 hours after work is done, which may make the road slippery.

Anyone with further questions on the city’s crack sealing program is asked to contact the Public Works Department at 250-474-4133.

