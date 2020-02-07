Colby Perkins and his family have packed up to stay in a hotel as rising water levels from a neighbouring property have flooded their home. (Courtesy of Colby Perkins)

Colwood family moves out as six inches of water moves in from flooded neighbouring property

Colwood working with property owner to remedy situation

A Colwood family is living in a hotel as rising water from a neighbouring property floods their home.

Colby Perkins, his wife, their three kids and their three pets packed their bags and are staying elsewhere due to rising water. Perkins said they’ve had to turn off their appliances and have placed items in bins on top of beds to keep them safe.

Their home backs onto a vacant property owned in part by C-1 Contracting Ltd. With the recent heavy rains, the pit on the property began filling with water about one week ago and is overflowing onto nearby properties on Galloway Road, according to Perkins.

READ ALSO: Goldstream Nature House open, trails closed after park flood

Calls to C-1 Contracting Ltd. went unanswered, Perkins said.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Perkins said. “My neighbour talked to C-1 and was told there was nothing they could do, and now it just goes to [voicemail].”

He noted, however, that the City of Colwood has been helping the residents by bringing them pumps and sandbags as the City attempted to reach the owners of the vacant lot.

In a statement, the City of Colwood said staff are working to assist homeowners and have contacted C-1 Contracting Ltd., who will help neighbouring residents.

READ ALSO: City of Langford offers $10,000 in payouts to residents who suffered flood damage

“Staff are now working with the property owners to determine how quickly works can be undertaken,” the statement said. “Staff would like to extend thanks to these property owners for offering assistance. These first works will likely be interim steps while staff continue to work with willing land owners toward a long term solution.”

Perkins has gone through his insurance to help cover costs due to the flooding, but said he is unsure as to how long his family will have to stay in a hotel.

Colwood said all parties are working to mobilize pumps as quickly as possible and could do so by Saturday.

