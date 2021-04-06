Colwood fire called to gas leak at Wishart Elementary

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to a gas leak at Wishart Elementary Tuesday morning.

The department was called at 8:30 a.m., and students were evacuated from the school. The leak stemmed from the exterior of the building, where workers struck a gas line while putting in temporary venting.

“It was a small underground leak and we mitigated the problem quickly,” said Bryan Erwin, captain of the Colwood fire. He noted the department was responding to a separate medical call at the same time, so a truck from Langford was also called to the scene at Wishart.

The Sooke School District said on Facebook that students and staff have headed back into the school safely to resume classes.

“Thank you to the staff and students for evacuating so quickly and calmly,” reads the SD62 Facebook page.

