Colwood Fire Rescue refreshes public on burning bylaws

No open burning, fire appliances allowed from sunrise to 10 p.m. when fire risk rating is low

Warmer weather is on the horizon, and Colwood Fire Rescue is reminding residents about burning regulations.

As people take to their backyards to enjoy an evening fire, it’s important to know what kind of fires are permitted as open burning is prohibited in the municipality. Propane and natural gas fireplaces, or outdoor appliances that use charcoal briquettes are allowed. Residents are also allowed to use propane and natural gas fire appliances at the beach.

Furthermore, fire boxes must not be any larger than two feet by two feet in size, and the appliance used must contain the fire using a metal or a mesh material.

Kyle Smith, a Colwood firefighter and fire inspector, added that appliances also must have a non-combustible base, and that no homemade devices are permitted.

Operation of these contained fire appliances is only allowed from sunrise until 10 p.m., and restrictions are subject to change if the fire risk rating rises to high or extreme. Currently, the fire risk rating for Colwood is low.

“Every area has its own regulations, so if you live in Colwood or a neighbouring jurisdiction, it is important to always follow what the fire rating is in your particular community,” said Smith. “Each area has fluctuating rules around burning regulations.”

Residents are not allowed to burn yard or household waste, plastic, or debris of any kind. The City of Colwood has once again expanded its branch dropoff program, where residents can dispose of branches and yard waste for free. Smith added that residents should keep up with yard maintenance to ensure their property does not become a fire hazard.

The public works yard, 3300 Wishart Rd., is open for branch drop off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday (except in January, February and December when it’s only open on the first and third Saturday of the month).

To find specific information around burning and which appliances are allowed, please visit colwood.ca. For any concerns, please call Colwood Fire Rescue at 250-478-8321.

