Colwood hires first doctor for new municipal-run medical clinic

The city's new medical clinic is set to open in 2025

Dr. Cassandra Stiller-Moldovan is a family and sport medicine physician who will be relocating to Colwood from London, Ont.

The City of Colwood has hired its first family doctor for its new medical clinic, set to open in 2025.

Relocating from London, Ont. to Colwood to join the new team is family and sport medicine physician Dr. Cassandra Stiller-Moldovan.

The city green-lit plans for the new municipal clinic in September. Once fully staffed, the clinic will have the capacity to provide family doctors for 10,000 Colwood residents.

“Local governments are uniquely positioned to positively impact the well-being of residents through community planning, recreation, and active living,” said Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayash in a news release. “Ensuring residents have a family doctor is a logical next step.

Dr. Stiller-Moldovan graduated from medical school with second-class honours at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. She then trained in family medicine at Western University before completing the Sport and Exercise Medicine fellowship at the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Stiller-Moldovan is a trained yoga instructor and has a love for equestrian sport, swimming, hiking, skiing and being in the outdoors, said a spokesperson for the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stiller-Moldovan to the Colwood Clinic,” said Kobayashi. “Her passion for recreation is the perfect fit for Colwood where we are known for our mild climate and connections to nature that support a healthy and active seaside lifestyle.”

The city is currently recruiting to create a team of eight family physicians.

The physicians, along with a medical clinic office manager and up to four medical office assistants, will be paid as municipal employees, funded by provincial revenues billed by the clinic through the Ministry of Health, in the same way that physicians in other clinics bill for their time and office assistants.

The Colwood Clinic will be located at 345A Latoria Blvd. in Royal Bay, which will be leased and managed by the city.

Colwood residents are being encouraged to add their names to the Health Connect Registry provided by British Columbia’s Health Link BC program.

From there, residents who have a Colwood postal code will be matched with a family doctor at the Colwood Clinic. Visit the website for more information: www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-connect-registry.