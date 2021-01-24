Colwood Fire Rescue is reminding the public to only burn dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces after heavy smoke filled the intersection of Sooke Road and Acacia Drive when a homeowner tried burning a plastic item on Sunday, Jan. 24. (Emily Jessop photo)

Colwood homeowner burns plastic in fireplace, causes emergency response

Colwood Fire Rescue says burn dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces only

A Colwood homeowner has learnt what should not be placed in a fireplace after passerby’s called firefighters due to heavy smoke along Sooke Road Sunday morning.

At 10:39 a.m. on Jan. 24, firefighters from Colwood, View Royal and Langford responded to a call for a structure fire near the intersection of Sooke Road and Acacia Drive.

Due to wind currents, heavy smoke hung in the area, which caused witnesses to believe they had seen a chimney fire. It turns out that the homeowner had placed an item made from plastic into their fireplace, according to Colwood Fire Rescue’s Captain Scott Abrahamson.

“It wasn’t their intention to burn that and it was a mistake on the homeowner’s part,” said Abrahamson. “Burning household items isn’t what a fireplace is designed for.”

Crews cleared the area around 11:15 a.m. after temporarily closing one lane on Sooke Road Sunday.

Abrahamson said the incident is a reminder to use only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces. He pointed out that wet and green wood can cause buildup that could cause fires inside the chimney in the future. He said homeowners should regularly clean their chimney, depending on how often they are being used.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Abrahamson.

READ MORE: New year off to a busy start for Colwood Fire Rescue

 

