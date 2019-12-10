One woman arrested following early morning break-in at Colwood home

One woman has been arrested after breaking into a Colwood home.

On Dec. 5 at about 3:20 a.m. the West Shore RCMP received a call of a break and enter at a home near the 2000-block of Sooke Road.

Police said the homeowner called after hearing a woman crying and knocking on the front door, demanding to be let in. The cries were followed by the sound of glass breaking from a basement window.

West Shore RCMP arrived on scene to find a distraught woman inside the home. Police said the suspect was not known to the homeowner and was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the 23-year-old suspect was arrested and brought to the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

“This was a scary ordeal for the homeowner who also had their three children within the home,” Saggar said. “The homeowner was very brave and hid in one of the upstairs rooms with their children until police arrived.”

Saggar said no one was harmed in this incident and the suspect was arrested for unlawfully being in a dwelling and mischief under $5,000.

