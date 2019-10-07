Colwood motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Saanich after striking tree

Saanich Police say it is not clear why the 40-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle Sunday

A 40-year-old man from Colwood suffered non-life-threatening but serious injuries after he and his motorcycle struck a tree in Saanich Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Julie Fast of Saanich Police said the rider lost control and went off the road, striking a tree. Emergency crews including police, fire and ambulance, responded to the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Quadra Street.

Fast said she does not know the cause of the collision, but added that it is under investigation.

Authorities closed Quadra Street northbound between Union Avenue and Reynolds Street for several hours Sunday as part of their investigation, while re-routing traffic through the area.

Quadra Street re-opened around 8 p.m.



