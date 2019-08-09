Colwood, Oak Bay make list of top 25 Canadian communities

The City of Colwood ranked 25 in a list of best Canadian communities released Thursday. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Both Colwood and Oak Bay made a list of Canada’s top Canadian communities.

MacLeans Magazine released its best communities in Canada 2019 list on Thursday with Oak Bay in spot number 15 and Colwood just making the top 25.

Macleans said it gathered data in 145 communities across Canada and compared them in categories including wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, health care, amenities and culture.

The rankings list the top features in each city that made the list. In Oak Bay, crime ranked first, followed by culture and community. Colwood’s top feature was taxes, followed by commute.

“Many intangible things that determine quality of life can’t be quantified and measured, but a lot of tangible things can be,” the magazine stated in its rationale. “We make categories we think are most important to average people worth the most points.”

Points are assigned on a curve and ranked against one another to make a list. Communities listed in the ranking are based on census subdivision boundaries and generally refer to towns or cities with their own mayor.

North Saanich also made the list, taking the 26th spot. Central Saanich came in 29th and Saanich in 32nd. Langford made spot number 38, Sidney came in 40th and Victoria was way down the list in 121st place.

Burlington, Ont. was ranked first, with amenities and crime cited as top features.

