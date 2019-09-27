Community groups and members came together to plant 100 trees in Havenwood Park for National Tree Day. (City of Colwood)

Colwood park home to 100 new trees

Community planted 100 trees in Havenwood Park for National Tree Day

Havenwood Park in Colwood became home to 100 news trees on Wednesday.

In celebration of National Tree Day, a community-led initiative worked to plant the trees in the park. Groups such as the Friends of Havenwood Park, Habitat Acquisition Trust, Plants for the Planet.ca as well as neighbours from Colwood, Metchosin and Sooke came together to plant 100 donated saplings to reforest an area of the park.

The trees will help hold the soil in place, and enhance the beauty of the area according to the City of Colwood.

READ MORE: Victoria first Canadian city to join United Nations tree planting challenge

Several cities across the country celebrated National Tree Day and the benefits provided by trees like improving air and water quality, preventing soil erosion and flooding, offering shade to control temperatures and attracting wildlife.

The City of Colwood has an Urban Forest Bylaw that was adopted in 2018 thanks to a community task force. It specifies which trees are protected and requires that replacement trees are planted whenever the specified ones are removed.

According to the City, applicants interested in developing a property must provide a tree site plan specifying where each tree is located on the property along with a tree management plan that shows how trees will be retained or replaced.

Most Read