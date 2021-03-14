Colwood plans for multiple new sidewalks

List of sidewalk projects to be discussed at a future council meeting, public input to be included

Colwood is looking to construct multiple new sidewalks around the city. Priority locations were discussed at the March 1 committee of the whole meeting, and a list of street sections were recommended. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Colwood is looking to construct a host of new sidewalks around the city.

Priority sidewalk and bike route locations were discussed at the March 1 committee of the whole meeting, and a list of selected locations were recommended. They include Metchosin Road and Painter Road, which are both scheduled for construction this year, Latoria Road, Lagoon Road, Metchosin Road, Kelly Road, Benhomer Road, Owens Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway, Hagel Road, Milburn Drive, Fulton Road and Haida Drive.

A release from the City of Colwood says new cycling infrastructure is also being sought for various areas of the city.

A “project scoping process,” will help to identify the design details and timing of each project, and public input will be included.

“The proposed projects have varying degrees of cost and complexity, based on specifics such as storm water drainage, street tree preservation and driveway and intersection alignments,” stated the release, noting the project list is likely to be reordered and presented at an upcoming council meeting.

“The list of projects the city would like to complete is long and choices will need to be made about the order and timing.”

The release noted council is anxious to take action on the new sidewalks, which were proposed in the Active Transportation Plan. Colwood will make community safety and comfort a priority while building the sidewalks, through implementing traffic calming measures, and aiming to maintain the charm in older neighbourhoods.

“While newer streets may have sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, and the deep utilities of storm, water, and sewer, many established neighbourhoods are rich in mature trees, landscaping and the charm of a bygone era,” stated Colwood. “Care will need to be taken to create improvements while preserving the special nature of these well-loved streets and neighbourhoods.”

