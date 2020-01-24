Jan. 24, 2020: A large pothole on Colwood’s Ocean Boulevard. The City said it has planned repairs to the roadway after winter conditions caused damage to it. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Colwood promises to fix potholes, road issues on Ocean Boulevard

City says winter conditions damaged roadway

The City of Colwood is planning repairs on Ocean Boulevard after winter weather wreaked havoc on the roadway.

Several large potholes have popped up along the lagoon, causing motorists to drive around them to avoid damage to their vehicle tires.

The City said the road surface was impacted by snowfall, snow clearing, heavy rain, ocean spray from winter storms, king tides and vehicle use.

READ ALSO: ‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

According to the Colwood website, repairs will be made as quickly as possible. However, asphalt suppliers are not readily available at this time of year since winter weather conditions are not conducive to hot asphalt repairs.

“Please drive slowly and use extra caution as you navigate the pits and bumps until repairs can be made,” Colwood’s website said.

Residents can use the City’s action request form at colwood.ca to report issues on roads. The information will go directly into Colwood’s tracking system for follow-up so the City can provide more information, take appropriate action and better understand the needs and expectations of community members.

READ ALSO: Underfunding, bad repairs, cited for why Canadian roads are breaking down

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

