Ocean Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists until May 15, when paving and road work is completed. The beach will remain open to visitors. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

Road closed to pedestrians and cyclists until May 15

No pedestrians or cyclists will be allowed along Ocean Boulevard in Colwood until at least May 15 due to road improvements.

The beach remains open to visitors as crews work on repairing the road shoulders as well as install surface drains and catchment zones. The road has already been closed since the beginning of the pandemic to limit large gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Large sections of the road surface will be removed and new asphalt patches applied. Repairs are scheduled to finish by May 15.

