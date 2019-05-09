Colwood show home among prizes for Hometown Heroes Lottery

This Colwood show home is among the prizes of this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery. (Courtesy Hometown Heroes Lottery)

Funds from lottery go towards BC Burn Fund and two hospitals

A Colwood show home is among the prizes of this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery to raise funds for the BC Burn Fund and a pair of Lower Mainland hospitals.

The 3,580-square-foot grand prize house at 534 Elevation Pointe Terrace is open for tours Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, as well as a one-bedroom bachelor suite.

The grand prize show home package also comes with $50,000 cash for furnishings, a 2018 BMW X1 xDrive 28i, a 2019 BMW i3, a 2019 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic plus $900,000 cash. The total grand prize is worth over $2.4 million.

Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation and the British Columbia Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund kicked off ticket sales Friday.

The lottery raises funds for specialized adult health services and research, innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

The funds also support Burn Fund programs including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

“These funds purchase life-saving medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital,” said Barbara Grantham, president and CEO of the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Each ticket purchase has a direct impact on patients and enables us to be able to put the most advanced medical tools into the hands of our talented medical teams, ensuring that VGH remains at the forefront of specialized care for adults in B.C.”

Lisa Beck, executive director of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, said they rely on supporters to fund public burn prevention programs, vital survivor services and enhanced care for burn survivors.

Beck said funds from the lottery directly support burn survivors across the province. Many of them are treated at the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn, Plastic and High Acuity unit at Vancouver General Hospital.

The winner of the lottery can choose one of nine grand prize packages, with one of the packages including the home in Colwood. They also have the option to take $2.1 million in tax-free cash.

Tickets can be purchased online at heroeslottery.com, by phone at 604-648-4376 or 1-866-597-4376 or in-person at any London Drugs, at Vancouver General Hospital, or at the grand prize show homes in South Surrey and Abbotsford.

Ticket sales run daily until July 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the public can tour the luxury homes as well. The show home will be open to the public on June 8/9 and June 22/23 from 1 to 4 p.m.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

