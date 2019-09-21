Reports of a pedestrian struck at Sooke and Metchosin Roads on Sept. 17. (News Staff)

Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week

Pedestrian and cyclist struck in two separate incidents at Sooke and Metchosin Roads

The City of Colwood is taking steps to ensure the safety of a busy intersection after two motor vehicle incidents took place at the intersection in one week.

The area of Sooke and Metchosin Roads already has a sign posted to notify the public it is a high collision area after a previous review.

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy said crews responded to motor vehicle incidents at that intersection on Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 which prompted him to bring up the issue with City of Colwood management.

“Accidents happen all the time but two in the same week is concerning to the fire department,” Cassidy said.

The Sept. 17 incident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and transported to hospital by ambulance. The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

The second incident also occurred around the same time two days later. Cassidy said a cyclist was travelling through the intersection when a vehicle in the merge lane came into contact with the cyclist who was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Sandra Russell, Communications Manager for the City of Colwood, said the City will be reviewing the intersection and its geometrics. The City will take possible interim steps like adding signage or line painting to highlight where pedestrians and cyclists are travelling as well.

“It’s possible that once a transportation consultant is asked to look at the intersection and how it functions the City will consider changes to the intersection,” Russell said.

The City will also be reminding the public about hazards to cyclists and pedestrians in that intersection.

“The darker wetter days are coming so just use extra caution, always take a second look,” Russell said.

Cassidy noted both motor vehicle incidents occurred during a peak travel time. He said motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should all be mindful of their surroundings when travelling, especially with the increase in traffic.

“Make sure your intentions and directions are clear,” Cassidy said. “If you’re walking make eye contact with drivers and make sure it’s safe to proceed onto the crosswalk. ..I encourage all cyclists to make sure their head is on a swivel, know where cars are and be mindful of their position on the roadway.”

