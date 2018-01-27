Colwood to Victoria ferry could be in the works

Colwood residents, particularly future residents of the 2,300-home Royal Bay development, could benefit from a new ferry service to Victoria, but BC Ferries says it is too early to know whether that will happen.

“I know our business team is considering whether we would conduct a feasibility study, but that decision hasn’t been made yet,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs at BC Ferries.

Marshall said no additional details are available.

For more than half a century, CFB Esquimalt operated its free Blue Boat service, helmed by civilians, which transported people and goods for the Department of National Defense. About 400 military personnel and civilians used the boats to cross Esquimalt harbour, but the program shut down in April 2012 due to staffing shortages. Victoria Harbour Ferry introduced a $5 round-trip service to replace the Blue Boat, but it shut down after a year due to low ridership.

A service could reduce congestion on the Colwood Crawl, but for now it remains unclear whether the service will happen.

“It’s very early days. We’ve been talking to any folks to see if there’s any interest in it,” said Marshall.



