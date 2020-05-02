Colwood is issuing a request for proposals for food vendors to set up at the Esquimalt Lagoon from May to August in the coming years. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future summers

Survey shows residents in favour of food trucks at Lagoon

Summer visitors to Esquimalt Lagoon can look forward to pairing their visit with some good eats in the coming years.

The City of Colwood is moving forward with a request for proposals from mobile food vendors to offer food for sale at the Lagoon Beach on Ocean Boulevard between May and August. The decision is based on a report that first went to council last year in July.

Beach Food Fridays & Saturdays has become a familiar event at the Lagoon since 2016, featuring food trucks and live music. The City says the popularity of the event spurred many requests for more frequent regular food offerings at the beach throughout the summer.

READ ALSO: Colwood’s Eats and Beats festival continues to grow

Residents were encouraged to provide input on the idea in January and February through a survey. The City says out of the 71 participants, 97 per cent of the respondents supported a pilot program for mobile food vending.

The project at the Esquimalt Lagoon will be a pilot study, with the possibility of expanding to other locations around the City over time. In the survey, Lagoon Beach was the most frequent location listed but was followed by Herm Williams Park and City Hall.

READ ALSO: Beach Food Fridays and Saturdays kicks off in Colwood

Though not on City-owned lands, other suggestions included Royal Beach, the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre and Colwood Corners.

“While it may seem strange to be planning for activities that are not currently encouraged as we all work to stop the spread of COVID-19, this is one of many small business building blocks that Colwood is putting in place to be ready for strong economic recovery,” Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said in a statement.

More information will be made available by the City as the request for proposals is issued, results are shared and the pilot project moves forward.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Colwood,esquimalt lagoon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer
Next story
Saanich police warn of gift card fraud after resident falls victim to scam

Just Posted

‘Stay the course:’ Victoria health care worker asks public to keep social distancing

Stay home despite flattening curve says respiratory therapist

Peninsula program provides free tax returns

Beacon Community Service offers service for those with low to moderate incomes

Saanich police warn of gift card fraud after resident falls victim to scam

Canadian Anti-Fraud Center reports about $15.8 million lost in 2020 so far

Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future summers

Survey shows residents in favour of food trucks at Lagoon

Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

Council supports revised off-street parking, will explore pay-parking

B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern

There have been at least 15 cases in B.C. linked to the Kearl Lake project in northern Alberta

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Most Read