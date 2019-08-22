Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood. (Photo courtesy Royal Roads University)

Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

X-Men, Deadpool among movies filmed at Hatley Castle

From the Grand Budapest Hotel to Skyfall Lodge, films have the ability to transport viewers to beautiful locations — many of which actually exist in real life.

Colwood’s Hatley Castle — which has appeared in the X-Men series and most recently, Deadpool — is one of those locations.

TheTravel, a website that publishes travel news, put together a list of the “10 Best Movie Locations Worth Traveling To” and ranked Hatley Castle among that list.

READ ALSO: Hallmark movie Once Upon a Prince filming in Metchosin

“Used as the exterior for Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men series, Hatle Castle in British Columbia, Canada is an imposing structure that gave off an aura of majest well before it made it’s movie debut back in 1996,” the website reads.

“While the interior was not used during shooting, it is possible to walk around the castle and dreamily imagine receiving your invitation to study alongside some of the most memorable characters in comic book movie history.”

Number one on the list is the Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii used to create Jurrasic Park as well as sets for Jumanji and Godzilla. Next is the set of Hobbiton from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, located just south of Auckland, New Zealand. In third place comes the ancient city of Petra in Jordan which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was used to film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

At the bottom of the list is the Firehouse at 14 North Moore Street in Tribeca, New York City. This location served as the headquarters for the Ghostbusters and still looks the same from the outside.

READ ALSO: SPOTTED: Deadpool poses in front of X-Mansion at Royal Roads University

READ ALSO: Hallmark movie being filmed at Langford City Hall

