Colwood is eying upgrades to Lookout Lake Park alongside the upgrades to the dam. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood’s Lookout Brook Dam upgrades to start after swimming season

City releases request for proposals for upgrades

Colwood is moving forward with plans to shore up Lookout Brook Dam with a new portion of the project out to tender.

In February of last year, Colwood received $730,370 to improve the stability of the dam, prevent failure in the event of an earthquake and help preserve Lookout Lake Park. In May, council discussed ways to maintain and improve the park’s recreational integrity as well, taking into consideration the popularity of the park.

Now, Colwood is inviting tenders from qualified general contractors for the construction of rockfill buttress upgrades to Lookout Brook Dam. The dam is about 45 metres long and 14 metres high and was built in 1958 by a private forestry operation, according to a Colwood staff report.

READ ALSO: Colwood eyes upgrades to recreation near Lookout Lake Dam

A 2017 assessment by an engineering consultant determined the dam needs remedial measures to be brought up to current safety standards, according to the Water Sustainability Act. With residential area downstream from the dam and a spillway route that moves through a residential area in Langford, earthquake upgrades are also needed.

Colwood staff previously said upgrades may result in the ground at the park being less sandy but that a “finer granular layer” would be used instead due to environmental considerations for things such as fish habitat.

In May, Colwood councillors expressed interest to ensure Lookout Lake Park is still a good swimming environment for park visitors and families.

Since Lookout Lake is a popular spot for swimming during the summer, work on the dam is scheduled to begin in September.

READ ALSO: Colwood’s Lookout Lake gets spring cleaning

City of Colwood,

