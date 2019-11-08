Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Sixteen new memorial medallions were placed along Shelbourne Street in honour of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Sixteen new medallions were placed along street signs on the Victoria portion of Shelbourne Street in honour of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now known as Remembrance Day.

The medallions show a maple leaf flagged by poppies with the words “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest we forget”.

In 1921 the stretch of road was intended to be named Memorial Avenue with plans to plant London Plane trees along the strip to represent every solider lost in the First World War. More than 61,000 Canadians died in the First World War alone, so this plan never came into fruition.

In 2018, however, the District of Saanich decided to install memorial medallions along the street signs from North Dairy to Cedar Hill Roads, an idea that inspired Victoria to do the same on Nov. 8.

“We have an opportunity, therefore, to each time we walk, drive or cycle along this street to routinely see these and give ourselves a chance to reflect for an instant on all that was contributed to creating the community we have by these individuals,” said acting Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto.

The medallions were placed between North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street, alternating sides of the street every block.

“I salute you for the recognition extended to the more than 61,000 people who gave their lives defending the values that we hold dear,” said Angus Stanfield, chair of the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

