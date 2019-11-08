Sixteen new memorial medallions were placed along Shelbourne Street in honour of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Sixteen new medallions were placed along street signs on the Victoria portion of Shelbourne Street in honour of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now known as Remembrance Day.

The medallions show a maple leaf flagged by poppies with the words “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest we forget”.

In 1921 the stretch of road was intended to be named Memorial Avenue with plans to plant London Plane trees along the strip to represent every solider lost in the First World War. More than 61,000 Canadians died in the First World War alone, so this plan never came into fruition.

READ MORE: City of Victoria adds medallions to ‘Road of Remembrance’

In 2018, however, the District of Saanich decided to install memorial medallions along the street signs from North Dairy to Cedar Hill Roads, an idea that inspired Victoria to do the same on Nov. 8.

“We have an opportunity, therefore, to each time we walk, drive or cycle along this street to routinely see these and give ourselves a chance to reflect for an instant on all that was contributed to creating the community we have by these individuals,” said acting Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto.

ALSO READ: Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps receives first poppy, launching the 2019 Poppy Campaign

The medallions were placed between North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street, alternating sides of the street every block.

“I salute you for the recognition extended to the more than 61,000 people who gave their lives defending the values that we hold dear,” said Angus Stanfield, chair of the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

 

Patti Stockton, acting president of the Trafalgar/ProPatia Legion (left), acting Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, and Angus Stanfield, Chair of the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee stood in front of the newly-placed memorial medallions along Shelbourne St. on Nov. 8, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

Just Posted

Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

RCMP issue appeal for real information regarding school lockdown

Online posts only frustrate the investigation

City of Victoria looks for feedback on proposed 2020 budget

The city hopes to operate on a $258.7 million budget

Loss of Pasquale defines importance of national championships for UVic Vikes

University of Victoria host public tribute to life or Eli Pasquale on Nov. 16

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of today’s top stories

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Culinaire shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

Most Read