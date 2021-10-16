Commemorative service honours longstanding career of former Spectrum School teacher

Denis Harrigan (left), former principal at Spectrum Community School, and Phil Watt, a former teacher at Spectrum and alumni board member. The two men stand with a portrait of their late former colleague, Brian Whitmore. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Rachel) Denis Harrigan delivers a speech at the commemorative celebration. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Rachel) A rolling media library was one of three gifts presented to the school in Whitmore’s name. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Rachel) A band called the Old Waivers performs at the celebration – a band that Whitmore himself was a part of. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Rachel) A photo of Brian Whitmore among brochures and flowers at the celebration. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Rachel)

The life and career of a former Spectrum Community School teacher, Brian Whitmore, was honoured at a commemorative celebration and fundraiser on the evening of Oct. 15 at the school’s theatre.

Denis Harrigan – co-organizer of the event and former principal of Spectrum – had nothing but positive things to say about Whitmore’s contribution to the school and far-reaching impact on his students and colleagues.

Whitmore was a multi-talented teacher, hugely creative and possessed a wonderful belief in the arts, Harrigan said.

“He was the first theatre manager in the school district and was instrumental in the building of our community theatre,” the former principal said. “He also inspired countless students who went on to become authors, artists and performers.”

The event saw colleagues, friends and former students of Whitmore’s in attendance.

The Old Waivers – a band made up of musically gifted teachers that Whitmore was formerly a part of – performed as well.

“We always did a little performance at school assemblies and the kids loved it, Brian was one of the founding members of that band,” Harrigan said.

Three gifts were also dedicated in Whitmore’s name to the school.

A portrait of him was artfully created by a Spectrum grad who is now a professional portrait artist. The second gift was a hand-carved bench that was done by one of the school’s educational assistants and the third is a rolling media bookshelf that will be placed in the school library, housing many published works by Spectrum graduates.

School alumni also started the Brian Whitmore Memorial Scholarship.

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit spectrumalumni.com.

