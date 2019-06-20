More than 200 commercial fishing boats — or most of the B.C. fleet — were in and around the central coast waiting for a brief commercial fishery opening. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake)

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

The organization that oversees worker safety in B.C. is taking steps to reduce risks faced by commercial fishing crews.

ALSO READ: 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

WorkSafeBC says all crew members on the deck of a fishing vessel must now wear a life-jacket or personal flotation device.

Until the amendment took effect June 3, workers on commercial fishing boats were only required to wear a life-jacket when working under conditions that involved a risk of drowning.

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018 and 15 of those were linked to drowning.

The updated regulation stems from Transportation Safety Board recommendations made after the fatal capsizing of the fishing vessel Caledonian near Tofino in September 2015.

Three of the four crewmen died and the lone survivor was the only one wearing a life-jacket.

“Commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous occupations in British Columbia and drowning is the leading cause of death among B.C. fishermen,” says Patrick Olsen, manager of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC.

“No matter what your role is on the vessel, crew safety affects everyone,” he says in a statement.

“We are addressing the specific hazards of commercial fishing to better ensure crew member safety.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mix of sun and cloud in Thursday’s forecast
Next story
Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Just Posted

Saanich school grapples with death of 13-year-old

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

No boozing while BC Ferries cruising

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

Downtown Victoria receives B+ grade from local businesses

Downtown Victoria Business Association releases first Annual Report after member survey

UPDATE: Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

Second youth also injured in incident at Camp Barnard

New map a welcome addition for Victoria dog owners

UVic student maps out hundreds of pet-friendly locations across Greater Victoria

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Most Read