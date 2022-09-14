The Union of B.C. Municipalities wants B.C.’s hospitals, emergency rooms, and ambulance services are open and available to 24 hours a day. Josh Berson photo

The Union of B.C. Municipalities wants B.C.’s hospitals, emergency rooms, and ambulance services are open and available to 24 hours a day. Josh Berson photo

Communities make plea for urgent action to address B.C.’s emergency care crisis

UBCM delegates pass special resolution calling for more government support as ERs face closures

Delegates at the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) are calling on the provincial government to take immediate action to deal with the health care crisis.

In a special resolution passed Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning the UBCM asked the provincial government to take what the resolution calls “urgent steps to ensure hospitals, emergency rooms, and ambulance services are open and available to 24 hours a day.”

The resolution also calls on the provincial government to increase funding and training opportunities for health care professionals to “ensure appropriate and necessary” levels of care.

The passage of the resolution appears against the backdrop of closed emergency rooms across the province and the lack of ambulance services, especially but not exclusively in the interior of British Columbia.

According to UBCM background material, hospitals in British Columbia’s Interior have experienced the most emergency room closures in 2022. Hospitals that announced reduced services were closed for more than 16 hours on average, the material states.

The resolution comes after health minister Adrian Dix received criticism for failing to announce any concrete steps the province is taking to solve the healthcare crisis.

The UBCM — which represents 189 local governments — is hosting its annual convention this week in Whistler.

RELATED: Dix offers words but no prescription as B.C. municipalities demand healthcare solutions

READ ALSO: 8-month-old baby dies in B.C. Interior town while waiting for ambulance

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two Greater Victoria companies fined for safety violations

Just Posted

School districts are holding elections for trustees, who will work on the school district boards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Who is running for school trustee in SD61, SD62, SD63?

2022 UBCM Convention delegates meeting in Whistler are calling on the province to resume authority for diking as part of a trio of special resolutions (Black Press Media file photo)
Communities across B.C. want province to increase flood preparation and mitigation

WorkSafeBC has issued fines to two Greater Victoria companies after safety violations were discovered. (Google Street View image)
Two Greater Victoria companies fined for safety violations

Local governments are asking Victoria to give them a share of a recent settlement with a drug company. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement