Community bids adieu to Mark Warawa

A celebration of life is set for the late MP at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at CLA church in Langley

Langley is preparing for one of the biggest memorial services this community has ever seen.

Upwards of a thousand or so people from across the country are expected to be in town for Mark Warawa’s celebration of life happening Friday, July 5 in his hometown of Langley.

The 69-year-old Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove lost what’s being called a “brief but valiant battle” with cancer on June 20 in Langley hospice.

His passing rocked a lot of people, many who are expected to travel in for the service being held at the Christian Life Assembly Church on 56th Avenue starting today at 2 p.m.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. People can find the link through his website.

There is also another way to pay respects to Warawa, through an online book of condolences.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa remembered

Warawa, who had served as an Abbotsford City councillor for 14 years before making the jump to the federal arena. He then served since 2004 as the Conservative MP, announced his retirement from politics in January of this year. He was diagnosis with cancer in April.

Shortly after that, he made a final farewell speech in the House of Commons.

WATCH: Langley’s MP Mark Warawa delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons

Then, after attending the May Day Parade in Fort Langley, spoke with the Langley Advance Times one last time.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa undergoes cancer surgery

READ MORE:

Condolences pour forth after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

and

RELATED: Frankly Speaking – Warawa deserving of thanks

