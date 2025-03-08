 Skip to content
Community gathers to mourn loss of 3-year-old in Chilliwack

Hundreds gathered at Vedder and Petawawa roads where Everett Janz died after being struck by pickup truck
Jenna Hauck
Jenna Hauck

Tears flowed amid the glow of candles as hundreds of people gathered to grieve, following a fatal pedestrian collision which claimed the life of a young boy in Chilliwack.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening (March 7) at Vedder and Petawawa roads, the area where three-year-old Everett Janz was struck by a pickup truck on March 5. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

There were prayers, guitar music and Indigenous drumming as people placed candles as part of a memorial at the site. The memorial has been growing at the intersection since Wednesday, with photos of him, flowers, teddy bears and messages of love. 

The vigil was not a celebration of life, but a "space for us to come together as a community and offer a prayer and a symbol of love," according to a social media post by Central Community Church which organized the event.

The church invited the community to "gather as a sign of solidarity with the family, a deep desire to grieve with those who grieve, love and lift them up, and hold them up in prayer."

They said a service will be held at a later date.

This was the third fatal crash involving pedestrians in less than three weeks in Chilliwack. On Feb. 17, a man died in the 3500 block of Boundary Road. Then, on Feb. 18, a man was hit and killed by a commercial vehicle at Vedder and Promontory roads.

