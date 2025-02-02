Community grants longtime Vancouver Island mayor unique honour

Rob Hutchins receives Ladysmith's first Freedom of the Town Award after serving 21 years as mayor

Rob Hutchins, Ladysmith's longest-serving mayor, has been awarded the town's first-ever Freedom of the Town honour, a testament to his transformative leadership and community contributions.



The award, established in 2023, recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the community and requires a unanimous vote from council. Hutchins received the honour during a special ceremony after the Dec. 17 council meeting.



"Rob’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, community development and collaboration have profoundly shaped the town we know and love today," said Acting Mayor Tricia McKay. "Many of the qualities and achievements that Ladysmith takes great pride in today can be traced back to the leadership and vision of Mr. Hutchins."



Hutchins served as mayor from 1993 to 2014. During his 21 years of leadership, Hutchins championed environmental sustainability, spearheading initiatives such as introducing universal recycling in 1995 and implementing organics collection in 2005, making Ladysmith the first community in Western Canada to do so.



Another of Hutchins’s projects, the Ladysmith Green Street initiative, saw the planting of 1,000 boulevard trees. His passion for enhancing public spaces led to numerous beautification projects including the revitalization of Transfer Beach Park with the amphitheatre and spray park.



During Hutchins's tenure, Ladysmith received the National Community in Bloom Award in 2003 and was recognized by Harrowsmith Magazine as one of Canada’s 10 prettiest small towns.



Hutchins championed critical infrastructure projects including the expansion of the Frank Jameson Community Centre, the development of the Rocky Creek Light Industrial Park and upgrades to 1st Avenue, including a modern roundabout.



One of Hutchins’s priorities as mayor was fostering partnerships with the Stz’uminus First Nation. His efforts led to the signing of the first Community Accord in 2007 and a subsequent accord in 2012. These agreements laid the groundwork for collaboration and respectful relations between the two communities.



The ceremony to present Hutchins with the honour was filled with lighthearted jokes — including that the award comes with 'cinnamon buns for life', stories about the man some council members affectionately call 'Huggy Bear,' plenty of emotions and more than a few happy tears.



Hutchins himself got choked up, saying, “I am so grateful to be part of a community that's filled with caring and generous people.”



He took the time to acknowledge the “extremely dedicated and professional town staff” as well as the members of council from his time as mayor.



“We came from all walks of life, all political stripes,” he said. “When they came to the table, they had one agenda and that was to do the best they could for this community.”



Hutchins recalled some of his proudest initiatives, always giving credit for their success to community efforts over his own. The amphitheatre at Transfer Beach was one such project but it required raising significant funds. There were naysayers who told him raising funds during a recession was too challenging. However, Hutchins remained confident that Ladysmith residents would rally behind the project.



“We didn't raise $75,000 from the community,” Hutchins said. “We raised $123,000, and the amphitheatre has been a great success.”



Beyond his role as mayor, Hutchins worked as a teacher and counselor in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District for 33 years, served on the Cowichan Valley Regional District Board, chaired the board for a number of years, co-chaired the Cowichan Watershed Board and served on the Cowichan Valley School District board.



As Ladysmith celebrated Hutchins’s legacy, the Freedom of the Town honour secured his place as an integral figure in the town’s history.



"His vision and leadership helped shape Ladysmith into the beautiful, vibrant, environmentally conscious and inclusive seaside community that it is today," said Nicholas Pescod, Ladysmith's communications and engagement specialist.



Hutchins expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the collective efforts that made his accomplishments possible.



"We are so blessed and I am so grateful that we have a host of really strong clubs and organizations in the community," he said. "I want to thank you for all you've done to make this a better community and I'm grateful to call this our home.”



As Ladysmith continues to grow, Hutchins’s enduring contributions will remain a foundation for the town’s community spirit and environmental stewardship.