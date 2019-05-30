Metchosin council members were divided by temporary-use proposal for a soil recycling facility (Swikar Oli/ News Staff)

Community members oppose controversial application for “soil recycling” permit in Metchosin

Council resolved to refer the matter back to staff for further information

Residents attended District of Metchosin’s council meeting this week to oppose an application for a “soil recycling facility.”

The area of operation is approximately two hectares of a 50-hectare property at 3659 Sooke Road. If approved, up to 15,000 cubic meters of soil would be brought in to be separated, sold and reused, according to a staff report to the planning committee.

Rachael Samson, a land development consultant hired by the applicant, told council the soil would be coming from a Capital Regional District water project. She noted there would be water quality monitoring, no rock crusher and six to 10 trucks per day on Sooke Road.

ALSO READ: Metchosin residents fear mountain-side landfill poses water contamination risks

Some residents who spoke argued the proposal should require a rezoning application due to its size and scope. If granted the permit would allow blasting and clearing of trees in that area and for soil to be trucked into the property for commercial purposes.

Mayor John Ranns said the landowner may choose to move if the application is not approved. If the applicant moved, the property would be subdivided into 10 acre lots, which is allowed to be blasted and built upon.

He indicated the application was among the most sensible applications he has seen.

ALSO READ: Metchosin residents question council on bylaw enforcement

A member of a local residents group said they were flatly opposed to the proposal and said reports are unclear on the specifics on the origins of the soil within the CRD.

Coun. Marie-Tèrèse Little said she was opposed to the permit due to the length of time it would take to remediate the area and the likelihood of neighbors complaining about the noise. According to a staff report, the project consultant said noise generated by a soil screener at the facility would hit 70 decibels.

One resident expressed concerns over water quality on Metchosin and Bilston creeks, for which the property provides headwaters.

Councillor Sharie Epp said she liked the idea of soil recycling but was concerned about the possibility of contamination. She said she cannot see anything stopping the owner using the temporary use permit and subdividing the property and that this would need more exploration.

ALSO READ: Metchosin council will discuss soil bylaw changes following complaints

A broader sampling of residents is needed and the request would need to be further assessed, Ranns said.

Temporary use permits in the district are issued for a three-year period, plus one renewal.

Councillor Kyara Kahakauwila made a motion to refer the application back to staff for further information. It was carried with Councillors Epp and Ranns voting in favour of the motion. Councillors MacKinnon and Little were opposed.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

Just Posted

Saanich woman won’t get jammed over stand that serves as therapy

Bylaw complaint means June 6 deadline to close down

A Toronto developer looks to develop two blocks in downtown Victoria

Public input needed for Harris Green Village redevelopment

Survivors gather at Victoria City Hall for Victims and Survivors of Crime week

‘Each time I talk about it, I’m letting it go’

Two totem poles to come down at Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

Poles built in the 1950s have reached the end of their lives and will be repatriated

Two storeys of urgent health care proposed in Esquimalt building pitch

A proposal by Lexi Development aims to include a new clinic within a 12-storey building

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

Most Read