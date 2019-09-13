A fundraising event will be held for JJ, a Victoria baby fighting tuberculosis. (Facebook)

Community puts on fundraiser for Victoria baby with tuberculosis

Local woman inspired to help baby JJ

A Victoria woman is arranging a fundraiser for a local baby fighting tuberculosis.

When Angela Carmichael heard of JJ’s illness through her son, who attends the same school as the baby’s older brother, she knew she had to help.

Nine-month-old James “JJ” Brumbach Jr. is relying primarily on a breathing tube after being diagnosed with tuberculosis. His grandmother and primary caretaker, Erica Tom, took an unpaid leave of absence in order to be at his side. After being hospitalized in the Vancouver Children’s Hospital, JJ is now receiving treatment in Victoria. According to family, his condition is stable but he still requires around the clock medical care.

READ ALSO: Victoria baby ‘JJ’ fights tuberculosis in Vancouver hospital

“It touched me so personally,” she said. “It could happen to me, it could happen to any of us. I would be forever grateful if my community helped me in my darkest time.”

Thanks to the generosity of Norway House, Gladstone Brewing and a number of musicians, Carmichael’s fundraiser plans have become a reality.

Carmichael was thrilled with the response from local businesses.

“With all the negative news … it’s good to see that there really is a lot of good people in the world, you just have to look around,” she said.

READ ALSO: Victoria landmarks to glow red in honour of World Tuberculosis Day

For the price of $10 or more, the public can enjoy a cash bar and a wide range of music – including Boy Leadfoot, the Charles Graham Band and world-renowned Syrian violinist Sari Alesh – at Norway House on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight with 100 per cent of the evening’s profits going directly to JJ and his family.

To donate directly to the family, visit the Facebook page JJ’s fight to survive TB.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
