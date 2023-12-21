Community rallies around students after devastating Kamloops car crash

Auction and turkey potpies to raise funds for victims’ families

Kelowna got the Christmas memo: ‘Tis the season for giving.

As of Dec. 21, the Mid-town Kitchen has collected about 140 items that will be put up for auction to raise money for families affected by the car crash in Kamloops that severely injured two Thompson Rivers University volleyball players and killed another.

For Mid-town Kitchen co-owner, Rhonda Lindsay the tragic incident hit close to home. “We knew the families and we also have most of our team here that has graduated with one or both of them,” said Lindsay.

Donations continue to roll in and will continue to be placed online for auction. The auction closes on Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. but if people donate past that date, Lindsay will continue to add the items to the auction site and ensure that the money raised goes to the families.

The community has responded by donating items such as custom-made pottery, custom art, a Rocky Mountaineer pass (valued at $6,800), local hotel and restaurant gift cards and clothing.

Besides the auction, the restaurant has also prepared 100 turkey potpies with the proceeds going to the families. Lindsay said that many people have been buying the pies and gifting them to organizations like JoeAnna’s House. As well on Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. the restaurant will be donating partial profits to the cause.

Despite her enormous effort in this fundraiser, Lindsay said that her restaurant is just a vehicle for the Kelowna community’s generosity. “We just want the families to know that we’re thinking of them and that the community really does care,” said Lindsay.

To bid on the auction you can visit the auction website which has raised $50,000 as of Dec.21.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after break and enter into downtown Kelowna retail business