Teammates and community members have rallied around Chloe Thompson, recently diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (GoFundMe)

Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer diagnosis

More than $15,000 raised for teen diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Three days after scoring a goal for the Vancouver Island Wave, a young Langford soccer player received a devastating cancer diagnosis.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by her U-15 teammates, Chloe Thompson, a Langford student and premier league soccer player was medically evacuated to Vancouver on Jan. 29 to treat a large abdominal tumour. The post says that after a lengthy surgery, doctors determined the tumour could not be safely removed and confirmed a diagnosis of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The campaign says Chloe has to stay in the Vancouver hospital for the duration of her treatment – which could take six months or longer.

Her coach Steph Steiner, said the tight-knit team is rallying around Chloe.

“Chloe is one of our team leaders socially,” Steiner said. “She is always smiling and a super fun, positive girl.”

By Friday, more than $15,000 was raised for her family to help with travel and accommodation costs.

“Her treatment has begun and she needs her parents with her in order to maintain her spirits and get her through the unpleasant side-effects of chemotherapy,” the GoFundMe reads. “We (Chloe’s teammates) wish to raise funds in order to minimize the financial stress and strain so Chloe can always have a parent with her on the mainland to love, motivate and care for her as she takes on the toughest competitor she’s faced so far.”

Steiner said it’s been great to see the response to the campaign.

“It’s already gone viral in the soccer community and it’s been breathtaking to see the support she’s gotten.”

He said the team will continue to fundraise and support Thompson, including through the Anneswer to Cancer soccer tournament.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Most Read