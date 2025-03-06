Community rallies for Cowichan 5-year-old with brain tumour

Chemotherapy will follow surgery

Doctors have recently found a cancerous brain tumour in five-year-old Zander Skidmore and the community is rallying behind him and his family in support.

Today (March 6) Zander was slated for surgery and that will be followed by chemotherapy. While that's taking place, staff at the Cobblestone Pub in Cobble Hill, the pub's regular patrons and the greater community are working to lift the family up.

"I feel like we need to rally around our chef Justin and his wife Jasmin," said pub owner Dave Kral in a video plea posted to the pub's Facebook page.

"It's horrible. I'm devastated," Kral said. "Zander is five and they need our support. So I talked to his family and I volunteered to do a GoFundMe and to try and help them through a very difficult time. Our community is strong. The Cobblestone family is strong, and Zander needs that strength."

The online fundraiser has already collected $15,010 of a $25,000 goal and a public Facebook page: Zander's Warriors: Support for the Skidmore Family has been set up to collect well-wishes and notes of support.

"I don't understand cancer and why it has to affect a five year old," Kral said. "I don't like using my social media, my business social media to ask for help but I think it's the most effective way to generate as much energy as we can to support Justin, Jasmin, and their family, especially Zander, who probably has no idea what's going on. Our community is strong. The Cobblestone family is strong and we're going to get through this, so please do what you can to show them your support."

To visit the online fundraiser go to https://gofund.me/e2659201

Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at the Cobblestone Pub in Cobble Hill. An account called “Zander’s Warriors” (#281) is also set up at the Fisher Road Bottle Depot.