Community support pouring in for B.C. family at risk of homelessness

A GoFundMe for Corrina Bowers, her ailing mother and her younger sister has eclipsed $9,000 in just three days

Corrina Bowers can hardly fathom the level of support that's been given to her family.

Bowers is busy caring for her terminally ill mother, Robin Lessard, and is set to take custody of her younger sister when her mom passes away, which could happen at any time.

On top of this, the family is facing eviction from their Vernon apartment at the end of the month, less than two weeks from now.

The family is unable to find a new place to rent in an unaffordable housing market and may be on the streets, or living in their car, come February.

"It's a very real possibility," Bowers said about the chance her family could become homeless in an interview with The Morning Star earlier this week, "which is scary because my mom can't run her medical equipment on the streets."

Bowers could scarcely imagine paying for her mom's funeral on the little over $1,000 per month in disability payments she receives, and affording a place to rent in Vernon is even more out of reach.

The family's story has resonated with the public, as evidenced by the outpouring of support that has come to them in a short time.

In just three days, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Bowers has raised over $9,000.

"I'm so shocked with how much the GoFundMe has raised, I did not expect any of it," Bowers, whose online fundraiser had a modest goal of $1,800, said Saturday.

Lessard was given a month to live in August 2023 and was in palliative care at home, with Bowers unable to work, being too busy being her mother's full-time caretaker and having to pack up their belongings.

Earlier this week Bowers said her mother's health was declining rapidly, and the following days have shown she could be very close to the end of her life.

On Friday night her mother was admitted to the hospital due to "really low sodium levels," among other health concerns.

"Her odds are a little against her right now, but I'm hoping she pulls through okay," Bowers said.

Bowers and her family are being evicted from their 15th Avenue apartment so that the landlord can do renovations. The family fought what they called a "renoviction" through the Residential Tenancy Branch, but an arbitrator ultimately decided that the renovations were legitimate, and upheld the eviction of Bowers' family and 18 other tenants.

Bowers said she doesn't have other family in the area that are able to help their situation. The only family member she has locally is her grandmother, who lives in a 55-plus building and therefore can't take them in.

However, since their story went out on Thursday, some positive prospects have developed.

The family is being assisted by Turning Points Collaborative Society, which connected them with a rent supplement has attempted to source a safe and affordable place for them to live.

Bowers said an elderly couple reached out to Turning Points saying they have a place for the family to stay. Turning Points is going to view the space on Sunday to see if it will be viable.

If that doesn't work, Bowers said that the donations from the GoFundMe will allow the family to stay in a hotel for at least a month, affording them precious time to find a longer term living situation.

"I wish I had the right words to say right now to express my appreciation, and thankfulness for everyone that has taken the time to read out story, donate, share it or reach out to me," Bowers said in an update on the GoFundMe campaign Saturday.

A previous story on Bowers' family can be read at vernonmorningstar.com.